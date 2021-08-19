Havana Weather for August 19-25

Atlantic tropical storms Grace and Henri, out of range for Cuba

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Tropical Storm Grace is currently crossing the Yucatan Peninsula moving west at a rate of 15 mph, presenting sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. It is expected to regain hurricane strength before its second Mexico landfall. Although some external bands of rainfall associated with Grace have been affecting the province of Pinar del Río, as it moves west during the next few hours it will no longer represent a danger to Cuba.

On the other hand, Tropical Storm Henri, located in the north-western Atlantic, will continue to move north, without affecting Cuba or its adjacent seas. However, the northeast United States could be hard hit.

The forecast for this week in Havana indicates that partially cloudy days will predominate with isolated showers in the afternoons and a lot of heat during the day. In the mornings the winds will be variable with very low speeds, while in the afternoons they will prevail from the northeast, east and southeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h.

Humidity will continue to be high, as is typical for the conditions of this period of the year, reaching as high as 95 to 98%. The high temperatures will remain with little variation, at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will reach 30° C (86 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

Read more news and features from Cuba here.