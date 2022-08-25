Havana Weather for August 25-31

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

High temperatures and showers in the afternoons

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Two tropical waves are advancing over the Atlantic towards the Caribbean; one of them is located over the arc of the Lesser Antilles, while the other is observed in the eastern Atlantic, near the coast of the African continent. In both cases, the chances of development in the coming hours are quite low. However, conditions may become more favorable for both systems as they move west over the Caribbean Sea, where sea surface temperatures are warmer and thus more suitable for tropical cyclone development.

Meanwhile, high pressures remain over Cuba, with weak winds and high temperatures. This will cause hot, partly cloudy days. In the afternoons the chance of showers will increase, which will be scattered in Havana. The winds will be weak, up to 25 km/h, and will blow from the northeast and from the east in the northern coastal areas. Humidity will remain high, ​​up to 98%. The high temperatures will be 33 and 34°C (91 and 93 F), while the low will remain around 24°C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.

