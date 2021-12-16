Havana Weather for Dec. 16-22

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Nice weather a little windy

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The high pressures of the Atlantic extend westward, affecting the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, for the next few days, this situation is expected to cause an intensification of the east trade winds, which will be between moderate and intense. The next cold front will be traversing the Gulf of Mexico between Sunday and Monday.

The days will continue with pleasant temperatures, without rain and with only occasional and scattered clouds. The winds from the east will be between moderate and intense, with speeds between 15 and 32 km/h, and some higher gusts. Towards the beginning of next week, the winds will be variable and weak. Humidity will be slightly lower, with lows near 50% and highs between 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will have little change, at 28 and 29° C (82 and 84 F), and the lows between 21 and 23° C (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

