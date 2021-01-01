Havana Weather for Dec. 31 – Jan. 6

Sunny then weather change on Sunday

By Yanet Díaz

Havana walkway photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The anticyclonic influence persists over much of the island, with clear skies, only a few isolated clouds and winds from the southeast. A new cold front will be approaching the northwestern coast this Sunday, producing a new change of weather with decreasing temperatures.

Therefore, the first days of the forecast period will remain with little variation in weather conditions. On Sunday rains are expected, which will last until Monday. In addition, there will be a change in wind direction, prevailing from the north with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h, also generating a drop in temperatures. Humidity will remain between 60 and 90%, and the probability of rain will be generally low. The high temperatures will be between 23 and 29° C (73 and 84 F), while the lows will range between 19 and 21° C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26° C (79 F).

