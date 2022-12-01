Havana Weather for December 1-7

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Rain on Thursday

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A cold front advances over the Gulf of Mexico. By Thursday morning it will be approaching Cuba, therefore the prefrontal trough will be affecting a large part of the northwestern coast of Cuba, causing some rains with intense winds during the day, which may last until Friday. However, this front is expected to become stationary and dissipate without causing significant weather changes in Havana.

This week the days will be partly cloudy, with some rain on Thursday and Friday. The winds will be from the northeast and the north, blowing between 25 and 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Humidity will be high, between 50 and 95%. The high temperatures will be 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), and the lows between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

