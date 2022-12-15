Havana Weather for December 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Pleasant temperatures

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A mostly weak southeastern flow prevails over Cuba, imposing pleasant temperatures and good weather in general. A new cold front will approach Cuba this Friday, becoming stationary and causing some showers in the western region, without affecting temperatures much.

The days will be cool with isolated cloudiness. On this Thursday and Friday some showers and rains are expected in Havana. The winds will be mainly from the southeast, turning north from Friday, with speeds between 10 and 30 km/h. The humidity will range between 50 and 90%. The high temperatures will be 28 and 29°C (82 and 84 F), and the lows between 18 and 20°C (64 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Timesç