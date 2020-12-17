Havana Weather for December 17-23

Generally pleasant winter weather in the capital

By Yanet Díaz

Photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A new cold front is advancing over the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast and will be reaching the western coast of Cuba this Thursday. The day will begin with clouds and showers, accompanied by a decrease in temperature and fresh winds from the north and northeast. These conditions will persist for a few days before returning to warmer temperatures next week.

In general, we will have relatively cool days, colder more towards the interior and areas away from the coast. The winds will be from the north and northeast, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h and some higher gusts. Humidity will be slightly higher towards the end of the week, with values around 70%. High temperatures will be between 26 and 28° C (79 and 82 F), with the lows at 20 and 21° C (68 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

