Havana Weather for December 2-8

Low rain probability and little temperature variation

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – High migratory pressures are imposed on most of the Cuban territory as a result of an anticyclone located far north of the Gulf of Mexico. These meteorological conditions will be providing a flow of the northeast winds, with mostly clear skies, very little rainfall and generally little change in weather conditions.

During this week we will have days with little cloud cover and very low probabilities of rain. The regional circulation will maintain the winds mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h and little waves in coastal areas. Humidity will fluctuate in its usual values, with maximums of 98% and minimums of about 50%. The high temperatures will be 28 and 29° C (82 and 84 F), while the lows will range from 19 to 21° C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

