Havana Weather for December 24-30

Cold front coming in on Friday

By Yanet Díaz

Photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – These days the influence of high migratory pressures has been maintained. However, on Friday a new change of weather is expected with the arrival of a cold front to the west of the country. Therefore, rains are expected throughout the day. In addition, swells will occur on the north coast as a result of the intense winds from the north and northeast. These can also cause moderate and strong waves.

The cold front will extend over the central area of ​​Cuba as of Friday. It will subsequently weaken over the weekend and until Monday, remaining almost stationary over eastern Cuba and the Caribbean Sea.

The rest of the week we will have mostly clear skies, with light to moderate winds from the east and with a low probability of rain. The humidity will range between 60 and 90%. High temperatures will drop this week, ranging between 20 and 29° C (68 and 84 F), while the lows will be between 14 and 20° C (57 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

