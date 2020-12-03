Havana Weather for December 3-9

Drop in temperatures in Havana

By Yanet Diaz

Foto: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A frontal system remains stationary south of Cuba, over the Caribbean Sea and the eastern portion of the island. There has been a drop in temperatures in recent hours with mostly clear skies and cool winds from the northeast.

Meanwhile, the next cold front will approach the northwestern coast of Cuba on Saturday. Rains and some occasional storms are expected throughout the entire weekend, with a new decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures and cool early mornings.

The forecast period predicts partly cloudy days in Havana, except on Saturday and Sunday, when showers and rains are expected. The wind will be predominantly from the north and northeast, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h, with higher gusts in the afternoons near the coast. Humidity will remain low, at 60-70%.

High temperatures will drop quite a bit, ranging between 22 and 29° C (72 and 84 F). The lows will be between 16 and 21° C (61 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

