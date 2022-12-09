Havana Weather for December 8-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cool comfortable days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – High pressures are imposed on the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, with an anticyclone centered to the north. This system generates a flow from the northeast and north over western Cuba, with some swells especially in the afternoon and good weather conditions in general. The forecast indicates that this high pressure will move slowly to the east, giving way to the next cold front next week.

Expect pleasant weather, with some clouds and a low probability of rain. The winds will be mainly from the northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. The humidity will range between 50 and 90%, highest in the morning and at dusk. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs between 28 and 30°C (82 and 86 F), and lows at 18 and 19°C (64 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times