Havana Weather for February 18-24

Showers in western Cuba

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The proximity of an almost stationary front and a prefrontal trough in the Gulf of Mexico have been leading to scattered showers in much of western Cuba. We forecast rains for the next few days due to a very humid air from the south, coupled with the arrival of a new cold front on Friday. A cold air mass will be imposed as of Saturday, producing a drop in temperatures.

The days will be partly cloudy with occasional showers during the day, which will be more intense on Friday. The winds will be from the south and southeast, with a turn from the north-northeast starting on Friday, when their intensity also increase to 30 km/h. Humidity will stay high, up to 95% at dusk. The high temperatures will be between 22 and 30° C (72 and 86 F), and the lows between 19 and 23° C (66 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 25° C (77 F).

