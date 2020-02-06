Havana Weather for February 6-12

Low rainfall and somewhat intense winds

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – We will have a peculiar south wind during the coming hours, which will be slightly raising the sensation of heat and inhibiting the clouds. Upon the arrival of a new cold front this Friday, winds are expected to come from the north, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will be oscillating between 40 and 60%.

High temperatures during this 7-day period will flux between 22 and 31° C (72 and 88 F) and the lows at 19 to 21° C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:

During the last day most of the Cuban archipelago has been subjected to a southern flow, with somewhat intense winds that have inhibited the activity of showers, observing only some occasional clouds. This situation will continue during Thursday morning, giving way at night to the arrival of a very intense and well-defined cold front, which will impose north winds, rains and a decrease in temperatures.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, February 5



Thursday February 6, max 31° C (88 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday February 7, max 22° C (72 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Rain showers

Saturday February 8, max 24° C (75 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday February 9, max 26° C (79 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers

Monday February 10, max 28° C (82 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday February 11, max 29° C (84 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday February 12, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy