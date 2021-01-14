Havana Weather for January 14-20

Winter conditions continue

By Yanet Diaz

Leftover from Christmas. Photo Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A frontal system is semi-stationary over western Cuba, where it will remain for the next 24 hours until dissipating, producing scattered showers throughout the ay throughout the western region. The next cold front will arrive on Saturday, with more associated rains, and reinforcing winter conditions in Havana.

We forecast mostly cloudy days with intermittent showers, which can become intense in some places. Winds will remain variable, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, slightly stronger in areas of the north coast, producing light waves. Relative humidity will be increasing this week, with values up to 90 and 95%. The high temperatures will be between 21 and 26° C (70 and 79 F), while the lows will be between 17 and 20° C (63 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25° C (77 F).

