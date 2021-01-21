Havana Weather for January 21-27

Relatively cool days without rain

By Yanet Díaz

Photo. Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A center of high migratory pressures is in the Gulf of Mexico, promoting good weather conditions over much of Cuba and adjacent seas. The influence of this high pressure will persist for several days, generating moderate to intense north winds. These will continue until Saturday and Sunday.

The days will be relatively cool with isolated clouds and no rain. Slightly strong winds from the north will be perceived, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h. Relative humidity this week will be between 70-90%. The high temperatures will reach 26 to 28° C (79 and 82 F), while the lows between 16 and 18° C (61 and 64 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 25° C (77 F).

