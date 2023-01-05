Havana Weather for January 5-11

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Weather change on Friday

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Good weather conditions predominate over Cuba for today and Thursday with temperatures that have been rising in recent days. A cold front with a prefrontal trough is positioned over the Gulf of Mexico, advancing slowly to the south. The front will be arriving on the northwestern coast in the afternoon of this Friday, January 6, causing showers and rain.

Therefore, a new weather change is expected this Friday in western Cuba, with showers and occasional storms, and a drop in temperatures of at least 3 degrees Celsius. The winds will be from the east and northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. Humidity will be generally low, increasing from Friday, ranging between 60 and 100%. During the forecast week, the high temperatures will be between 27 and 30°C (81 and 86 F), and the lows between 18 and 20°C (64 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

