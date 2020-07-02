Havana Weather for July 2-8

Quite hot with rain in several afternoons



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Expect sunny sunrises and from noon on there will be some rain on several days, with isolated thunderstorms. The winds will be weak, blowing from the east and northeast with speeds below 25 km/h. We will have high humidity, which, together with the weak winds, will increase the heat sensation.

High temperatures will be at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Meteorological conditions:



A high pressure of 1,018 millibars located northeast of the Gulf of Mexico will dominate the behavior of the weather over the next few days, imposing weak and variable winds on north-western Cuba. Daytime warming, high humidity, and the flow of breezes will be causing isolated showers and storms in the afternoons over much of the island.

In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical storm development is not expected in the next 5 days.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, July 1



Thursday, July 2, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Friday, July 3, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Saturday July 4, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday, July 5, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday, July 6, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday, July 7 max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers

Wednesday July 8th max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers