Havana Weather for July 21-27

Havana. Photo: Margareta Turos

The intense heat will continue

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high oceanic pressures prevails over Cuba and adjacent seas, maintaining a very weak wind and little variation over time. The constant passage of tropical waves south of Cuban territory will be causing the occurrence of some isolated rains, due to the fact that this type of system transports humidity and convective instability towards Cuba while transiting through the Caribbean Sea.

The days will continue to be very hot from the morning, with isolated clouds and increased cloudiness in the afternoon, when isolated showers may occur, especially towards the south of the capital. The winds will be weak, between 10 and 20 km/h and some slightly higher gusts and will blow from the east and northeast. The humidity will be between 70 and 100%. The high temperatures will be 32 and 33°C (90 and 91 F), while the lows will remain around 24°C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

