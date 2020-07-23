Havana Weather for July 23-29

Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic



By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – During this week the days will be rainy, with partly cloudy sunrises and showers and thunderstorms from the first half of the afternoon. Winds will be somewhat intense along the Havana coastline, with speeds close to 30 km/h, with higher gusts in areas where thunderstorms are occurring.

Relative humidity will remain high, close to 100% at sunset. Maximum temperatures will be between 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F) and the lows will be around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (84 F).



Meteorological conditions:

Tropical storm Gonzalo advances on Atlantic waters at a rate of 22 km/h; its estimated minimum pressure is 997 hPa and it has maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h and stronger gusts. It is expected to continue moving westward as it intensifies into a hurricane on Thursday. According to the most recent forecasts, it will weaken later turning back into a tropical storm on Saturday, but it will present a great activity of rains and thunderstorms in its wake.



Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico a low pressure center of 1011 hPa is producing isolated convection over the eastern gulf, coupled with somewhat strong winds. This tropical depression may become a tropical cyclone in the course of the week, meanwhile it will be generating intense winds in its vicinity, which may affect parts of western Cuba, including Havana.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain high for the next 5 days.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, July 22

Thursday, July 23, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers



Friday July 24, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Rains



Saturday July 25, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers



Sunday, July 26, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers



Monday, July 27, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy



Tuesday, July 28, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

It rained in the afternoon



Wednesday, July 29, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon