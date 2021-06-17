Havana Weather for June 17-23

Tropical depression likely in the Gulf of Mexico

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A low pressure center is located in the Bay of Campeche, west of Cuba, producing abundant clouds and intense rains that are currently disorganized, but which has a high probability (90%) of developing into a tropical depression in the next days as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico. On Wednesday, numerous rains and thunderstorms took place in western Cuba, with electrical activity and accumulated 26.6 mm of rain at the Casablanca station in Havana.

This forecast week the probability of rain will remain high, especially after noon when some occasional thunderstorms will take place. Weak winds will remain from the east and southeast, at less than 25 km/h. Relative humidity will be very high, close to 100% in the afternoons. The high temperatures will be at 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the probability of the development of a tropical cyclone will be high during the next 5 days.

