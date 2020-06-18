Havana Weather for June 18-24

Showers in the afternoons

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The days will begin with little cloudiness but from the first hours of the afternoon clouds will be more abundant, producing some isolated rains and storms. The winds will be from the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, higher in the afternoon-evening hours.

Humidity will remain very high, with values ??close to 95% at dawn and at night. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 31° C (86 and 90 F) and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Meteorological conditions:

June is the rainiest month of the year, and the second of the rainy season in Cuba, therefore abundant rains are expected. This week the high humidity present in medium and low levels of the atmosphere, together with a trough of medium levels in the Gulf of Mexico, will be causing abundant cloudy and rain from the early afternoon. A tropical wave will be advancing on the Caribbean Sea, but it does not have probabilities of developing or becoming a tropical cyclone.

In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical storm development is not expected in the next 5 days.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, June 17

Thursday, June 18, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Friday June 19, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Saturday June 20, max 30° C (86 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers

Sunday June 21, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75F)

Showers

Monday, June 22, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Tuesday June 23, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday June 24, max 31° C (88F) min 24° C (75F)

Partly cloudy