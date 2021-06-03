Havana Weather for June 3-9

Some thunderstorms this week

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – High pressures will dominate the weather this week over the Gulf of Mexico, also affecting the western region of Cuba. Rains are likely in the early hours of the afternoon, due to high humidity ​​and great atmospheric instability, encouraged by the passage of tropical waves through the Caribbean Sea.

This forecast week the days will be hot with rains in the afternoons, sometimes intense, including thunder and electrical activity in some cases. Winds will remain mainly from the east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, slightly higher during thunderstorms.

Humidity will be high, ranging from 80-100% at sunrise and sunset. The high temperatures will be 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.