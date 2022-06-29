Havana Weather for June 30 to July 6

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm and humid

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A low pressure system is located in the Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela, with a minimum central pressure of 1010 millibars. It is moving west with numerous showers and thunderstorms, and has a high probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 24-48 hours, as it moves through the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Due to its current trajectory, this system will not be affecting Cuba directly, but does pose a potential threat to Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Over the central Atlantic a tropical wave moves westward producing showers and storms. Although this system is very disorganized, it may become more developed in the coming days as it moves west-northwest.

In Havana the days will be partly cloudy, very hot and with some probability of showers in the afternoons. The winds will be mostly weak, between 10 and 20 km/h, blowing mainly from the east. Relative humidity will range between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be 31 and 32°C (88 and 90 F), while the lows will be 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature is 29°C (84 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain high for the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.