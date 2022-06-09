Havana Weather for June 9-15

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Rains to continue

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – During recent days, intense rains have been affecting a large part of western Cuba including Havana, causing numerous floods that have brought unfortunate consequences for citizens. This situation is forecast to continue as a very wet southerly flow persists over much of the island, favoring convective instability and storm cloud formation. By the beginning of next week, the weather conditions in Havana are expected to improve.

The chance of rain in Havana will continue to be high. Moderate to intense showers are expected this week, as well as some occasional storms. Winds will be from the southeast and south, ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, causing some sea swells especially in the presence of thunderstorms. Humidity will continue to be high, ​​between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be at 30 and 31°C (86 and 88 F), while the lows will be 22 and 23°C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no tropical cyclone formation is expected in the next 5 days.

