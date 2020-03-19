Havana Weather for Marc h 19-25

Days with good weather

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Good weather conditions will continue this week and with very little variation. Expect days without rain and very isolated cloud cover, slightly greater in the evenings. The winds will be from the southeast, calm in the morning and with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h in the afternoons. The days will be mostly dry, with a humidity ranging between 50 and 70%.

The high temperatures will be around 30° C (86 F) and the lows at 20-21° C (68 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:

Much of the Caribbean is under the influence of high pressures and high atmospheric stability, which means that there is almost no cloud formation in most of the area, and weak trade winds prevail. These meteorological conditions will persist during the coming days, therefore there will be very little variation in the weather conditions.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, March 18:

Thursday March 19, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday March 20, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Mainly sunny

Saturday March 21, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Mainly sunny

Sunday March 22, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Mainly sunny

Monday March 23, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Mainly sunny

Tuesday March 24, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Mainly sunny

Wednesday March 25, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy