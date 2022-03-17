Havana Weather for March 17-23

Covid times checkers. Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and weak winds

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A weak cold front extends over the Gulf of Mexico and is slowly moving southeast. Although this system will dissipate in the next 24 hours, it is expected that during this Thursday the conditions will be favorable for rains in Havana, mainly in areas of the north coast, due to the proximity of the front and from the moist flow from the south. Little change in the weather is expected for the rest of the week, with heat, few clouds and weak winds.

The days will be mostly sunny, with possible rain on Thursday and the no rain for the rest of the forecast period. The winds will be from the southeast and northeast mainly, with speeds up to 20 km/h. Humidity will remain high, with lows of 40% and highs above 90%. Temperatures will rise, with highs between 30 and 32°C (86 and 90 F), and lows between 20 and 22°C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

