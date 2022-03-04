Havana Weather for March 3-9

Havana photo: Juan Suarez

Sunny and hot days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – March is the driest month of the year in Cuba. In Havana, on average, about 46 millimeters (1.8 inches) of accumulated rain are recorded in that month. The rainiest months are typically June and October. During March the passage of frontal systems begins to decrease, very little cloudiness and high values of radiation on the surface are to be expected.

This week, expect mostly sunny days with little cloudiness and a low probability of rain. The winds will be from the east and northeast, with weak speeds, up to 25 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 40 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 28 and 30°C (82 and 86 F), while the lows between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

