Havana Weather for March 4-10

A little cooler with some rain

By Yanet Díaz

Photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The last few days have been hot and dry, due to the influence of high pressures. However, a new cold front is approaching the western region, which will cause a change in the weather on Thursday. Expect showers, winds from the north and a drop in temperatures. This front will become stationary for two days, then continuing its southward movement. On Sunday a new cold front will arrive on the island, with another drop in temperatures.

Scattered rains are expected Thursday in Havana, which will resume on Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the week partially cloudy days will predominate, and a cold air mass will prevail over the territory. The winds will be mostly from the north, with speeds between 10 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will oscillate between 60 and 90%, highest at dawn and dusk.

The high temperatures will be between 25 and 28° C (77 and 82 F), and the lows between 18 and 21° C (64 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25° C (77 F).

