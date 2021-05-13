Havana Weather for May 13-19

Hot, humid days

By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – This week the influence of high oceanic pressures will continue, with variable and weak winds. Expect a lot of heat and isolated showers in the afternoons. In general, there will be little change in weather conditions.

Hot days with isolated showers from noon on and a weak wind with speeds between 10 – 20 km/h, which will be more intense on Sunday and Monday, reaching 35 km/h. Relative humidity will remain high at 95-98% at the beginning and end of the day. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 32° C (84 and 90 F), and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

