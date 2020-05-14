Havana Weather for May 14-20

The rains will continue!



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions will remain very favorable for the rains during these days. From the beginning of the morning it will be cloudy and isolated showers and rains will occur throughout the day, in addition to some local storms that can be intense and with electrical activity.

Winds will be moderate to intense, with speeds of up to 35 km/h and gusts that can be higher. This will also cause some swells and strong waves in some areas of the north coast.

As a result of these meteorological conditions, the relative humidity will remain high, oscillating between 60 and 80%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 30° C (84 and 86 F) and the lows around 23° C (73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:



Isolated rains and storms will continue in the capital. These conditions will persist for at least a few days, due to a prefrontal trough that is stationary in the Florida Strait, and that will be causing scattered rains and storms throughout the northwest of Cuba.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, May 13



Thursday May 14, max 29° C (84 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers

Friday May 15, max 29° C (84 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers

Saturday May 16, max 30° C (86 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday, May 17, max 30° C (86 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers

Monday May 18, max 30° C (86 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Scattered showers

Tuesday May 19, max 30° C (86 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers

Wednesday May 20, max 30° C (86 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers