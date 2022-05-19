Havana Weather for May 19-25

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot days and some showers

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – During May, tropical waves begin to travel through the Caribbean Sea, therefore convective clouds increase around the area of these systems, and the probability that cloud cover and rains affect parts of the island while the wind increases.

For the coming days, partly cloudy skies are expected over Havana, with some occasional showers in the afternoon, especially towards the end of the forecast period. The winds will be from the east and southeast and will range between 10 and 20 km/h, although they will increase in the afternoons and in areas near the coast. The high temperatures will be between 32 and 35°C (90 and 95 F), while the lows will be at 22 and 23°C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

