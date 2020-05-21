Havana Weather for May 21-27

More rain!

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The days will be partially cloudy from the morning and with abundant cloudiness and high probability of rain and showers in the afternoon. Some intermittent storms with lightening may also occur. The weak winds will be from the southeast, below 25 km/h. Relative humidity will remain quite high, above 50%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 33° C (86 and 91 F) and lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Meteorological conditions:

A cyclonic flow at high levels in the northern Caribbean Sea is imposing a southwest wind at height, which contributes to increasing humidity in the atmospheric column, favoring rain formation. Therefore, the probabilities of rains will remain high during these days, especially in the afternoons due also to surface warming. The advance of one of the first tropical waves over the Caribbean will also contribute to increasing the probability of occurrence of rains.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, May 20



Thursday May 21 max 33 ° C (91 F) min 23 ° C (73 F)

Isolated showers

Friday May 22 max 33 ° C (91 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Isolated showers

Saturday May 23 max 32 ° C (90 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Showers

Sunday May 24 max 30 ° C (90 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Showers

Monday May 25th max 31 ° C (88 F) min 23 ° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday May 26 max 30 ° C (86 F) min 23 ° C (73 F)

Showers

Wednesday May 27 max 30 ° C (86 F) min 23 ° C (73 F)

Isolated showers