Havana Weather for May 26 to June 1

Heading home. Photo: Juan Suarez

Some isolated thunderstorms

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – This week intermittent rains and generally bad weather has prevailed thus far in Havana. The passage of tropical waves south of the island continues. In addition, for this Friday and Saturday the presence of a surface trough over the seas to the northwest of Cuba is expected, which will produce favorable conditions for convective cloudiness and rains.

The days will dawn with some clouds, however from midday on the cloud cover will increase and some rains and electrical storms are likely, more intense in some places in Havana. As for the winds, these will be mainly from the east, with speeds that will range between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will remain high, with values ​​between 50 and 100%. The high temperatures will decrease slightly at 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), while the lows will range between 21 and 23°C (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

