Havana Weather for May 5-11

Hot and very isolated rains

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions have remained calm on the northwestern coast of Cuba, mainly due to the influence of the Atlantic anticyclone. Similar conditions are expected over the next few days, with intense solar radiation, high temperatures and variable winds. Towards the weekend the chances of rain will increase, due to the fact that the Anticyclone will retreat to the east, thus distancing its influence over western Cuba.

The days will be sunny with only a few partial clouds. The winds will be variable and weak, with breezes in the afternoons. The intensity of the winds will be below 25 km/h. Relative humidity will have minimums of 50% and maximums greater than 90%. The high temperatures will be at 32 and 33°C (90 and 91 F), and the lows around 22°C (72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

