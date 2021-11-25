Havana Weather for Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cold mornings

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – A cold air mass looms over much of Cuba after the fourth cold front of the season has passed. During these days some clouds have been moving towards Cuban territory, and with it some intermittent showers occurring during the day. The next cold front will arrive on the north coast of western Cuba in the early hours of Saturday.

Partly cloudy days with isolated showers are expected between Thursday and Saturday, with somewhat cold early mornings throughout the week. The winds will be mainly from the northeast up to 30 km/h, and with some higher gusts. Expect waves on the north coast, especially at the entrance to the cold front. Relative humidity will remain at normal values ​​for this time of year, ranging between 60 and 80%. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs between 24 and 26° C (75 and 79 F), and lows between 18 and 19° C (64 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

This November 30, the 2021 cyclonic season ends, in which a total of 19 tropical storms have formed, of which 7 became hurricanes (4 of these of great intensity). Three of these systems affected Cuba during this season, only one of these did so with the category of hurricane.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.