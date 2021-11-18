Havana Weather for November 18-24

Havana’s 23rd & 12th Street Cinema. Photo: Juan Suarez

Cloudy days will continue

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – An extensive band of clouds has moved from the Bahamas to western Cuba, where a surface trough is generating convective clouds and some rain. During the next few days, an anticyclonic flow from the east will continue, which will continue to transport low clouds. Towards the weekend, the probability of rain in the West will increase, due to a prefrontal trough associated with a stationary front in the Gulf of Mexico.

This week the days will be cloudy with a few occasional showers. As of Sunday, the probability of rain in Havana will increase and showers will be frequent and even some isolated storms. The winds will be from the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 80 and 100%. Temperatures will remain relatively cool, with highs between 27 and 29° C (81 and 84 F), and lows between 20 and 23° C (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

