Havana Weather for November 24-30

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Good weather

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – This week there will present good weather conditions, lots of sun, some clouds and weak winds from the northeast. Since we are in the transition period between the summer and winter periods, the passage of tropical waves and troughs near the island is reduced, thereby also reducing the probability of rain. On November 30, the 2022 hurricane season ends. There have been a total of 14 tropical storms, which represents normal behavior with respect to the last 30 years.

We will have warm days with few clouds and no rain. The winds will be from the east and northeast, with low speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. The humidity will be generally low. The high temperatures will be 30 and 31°C (86 and 88 F), and the lows 22 and 23°C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

