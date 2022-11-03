Havana Weather for November 3-9

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hurricane Lisa entered Central America and good weather for Havana

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Lisa, now a tropical depression, is crossing the Yucatan Peninsula, and by Friday it will return to the Gulf of Mexico heading northeast. As it passes over the Gulf of Mexico, it could intensify again. Therefore, its evolution must be followed.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Martin moves northeast over north-central Atlantic waters. The two systems do not represent a danger to Cuba. However, the simultaneous presence of two hurricanes in the Atlantic during the month of November is a rather unusual situation, since typically in this month the formation of tropical cyclones decreases considerably. Such a situation has only been previously observed in 2001 and 2020.

In Havana, there will be days with some cloudiness starting in the morning hours, increasing in the afternoons but with a low probability of rain and little change in weather conditions. The winds will be mainly from the east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The humidity will range between 70 and 90%. The high temperatures will will be 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), and the lows between 20 and 22°C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will be low during the next 5 days.

