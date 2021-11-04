Havana Weather for November 4-10

Cooler and some rain on the weekend

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – In November the rains let up and it is considered the first month of the dry season in Cuba. During this month a period of transition is experienced, therefore the first changes in weather begin to occur with the passage of cold fronts, which cross the island on their way from the north to more tropical areas. This week we will have the second weather change of the season, which will be more marked in the western region starting this Friday afternoon.

The days will remain with isolated cloudiness, and some scattered rains will take place this Friday and Saturday, due to the passage of a new cold front. North winds will predominate, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, and some slightly higher gusts in coastal areas. Humidity ​​will be slightly lower than in previous weeks, with the maximum close to 90%. High temperatures will drop this week starting Saturday, to ​​between 26 and 30° C (79 and 86 F), and the lows between 20 and 22° C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

