Havana Weather for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

Cold front in the Gulf of Mexico

Photo: Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – A cold front is moving over the Gulf of Mexico approaching Cuba and is expected to enter the north coast this Friday. Therefore, we will have a change of weather this week, with a decrease in temperatures, especially the lows.

The days will be slightly cooler this week, and isolated rains and storms will occur on Thursday and Friday, due to the entry of the frontal system. The winds will start out from the southeast and south and will shift from the northwest to the north as of Friday, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h, weaker during the rest of the week. The humidity will range between 50 and 90%, with slightly lower values ​​towards the end of the forecast period.

The high temperatures will be between 27 and 32° C (81 and 90 F), and the lows between 20 and 25° C (68 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

