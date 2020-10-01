Havana Weather for October 1-7

Tropical wave advances south of Cuba



By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez



HAVANA TIMES – The days will dawn with mostly cloudy skies, and the probability of showers will remain high throughout the day. In the afternoons scattered thunderstorms may occur. The winds will remain from the northeast and north, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. Humidity will be hovering above 80% at sunset.

The high temperatures will be between 30 and 32° C (86 and 90 F) and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).



Relevant weather conditions:



A stationary front is located north of Cuba on the Gulf of Mexico, keeping the probability of isolated rains and storms high during the next 24 hours. On the other hand, the passage of a tropical wave south of the island will bring convective instability, rain and electrical storms. This tropical wave will be producing a wide system of low pressures as it moves to the western Caribbean, and for the next 5 days it will have a medium probability of becoming a tropical depression.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical storm development will be medium during the next 5 days.

