Havana Weather for October 14-20

Little change in the weather

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – During these days we will be experiencing very little variation in the meteorological conditions in our region, with some showers in the afternoons encouraged by the passage of tropical waves over the south of the western half of Cuba. The anticyclonic influence continues and no new formation of tropical systems is expected during this forecast week.

Expect warm days with mostly sunny skies, considerable clouds will form in the afternoons, giving rise to some showers, mainly towards the south of Havana. The weak winds will be from the northeast and east, between 5 and 20 km/h. Relative humidity will remain very high, reaching at times 96 and 98%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 32° C (86 and 90 F), and the lows at 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

