Havana Weather for October 21-27

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Scattered showers in the afternoons

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The marked influence of high continental pressures maintains a northeast flow over Cuba, which will be transporting convective clouds from marine areas to the territory, producing some occasional rains. As is typical of this time of year, waves from the east will continue to transit through the south of the island, which can encourage rain processes. Little variation in weather conditions is expected this week.

The days will remain hot, with some scattered clouds from early in the morning. Some isolated and light showers are expected mainly in the afternoons. The winds will be from the east and northeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, and some slightly higher gusts at sunset on the coastal area. Humidity will remain high, with lows of 50% and highs around 95 to 98%. The high temperatures will be 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F), and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

