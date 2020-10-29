Havana Weather for October 29 – Nov. 4th

Photo: Juan Suarez

Isolated showers in Havana



By Yanet Díaz



HAVANA TIMES – The days will begin with isolated clouds and from noon on showers are likely, moderate to intense at times. The winds will be mainly from the east and northeast, with speeds below 25 km/h. Humidity will remain at high, with maximums between 85 and 95%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31° C (84 and 88 F) and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).



Important weather conditions:

A cold front crosses the entire Gulf of Mexico from its northeast portion to the Bay of Campeche in Mexico. Therefore, in the next 24 to 48 hours, isolated rains and storms will be felt in areas of the north coast of western Cuba. This caused by the proximity of this front. This system will become stationary over western Cuba, keeping the probability of scattered showers high during the day. Also the passage of a tropical wave through the south of the country will be causing numerous rains in the west and center. Thus, for this week the occurrence of showers and rains is forecast from noon on in Havana.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical cyclonic development will remain low (~ 20%) during the next 5 days.

Read more news from Cuba here.