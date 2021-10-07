Havana Weather for October 7-13

Rains this week

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – October is usually the second wettest month of the year, with a cumulative monthly average of 180 mm in Havana. Also, during this month, a slight decrease in high temperatures begins to be experienced. For this week, rains influenced by large-scale systems such as the Atlantic anticyclone, the transport of humidity to the island and favorable conditions in the high-level atmosphere are expected.

The days will remain partially cloudy from the morning, and after noon the cloudiness will increase, giving rise to showers that in some locations can be more intense and with electrical activity. The winds will remain light, from the southeast to the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. Humidity will be high, with maximum values ​​reaching between 95 and 99%. The high temperatures will be 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F), and the lows 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

