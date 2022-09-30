Havana Weather for Sept. 29 to October 5

Havana in the dark as the nationwide blackout persists although limited homes are receiving power.

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Intense Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, maintaining a category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h. The day before it passed through the western part of Cuba leaving numerous floods, mainly in the province of Pinar del Río, as well as damage to agriculture, housing and infrastructure in general. Rain was expected to continue in Havana on Thursday. From the outer bands of Ian.

In the central Atlantic, tropical depression number 11 of the season moves north slowly with a minimum pressure of 1008 mb and associated rains. Although this system may intensify, by the weekend it will be dissipating without posing any danger to the Caribbean region.

Bad weather conditions are expected over Havana this week. The days will be mostly cloudy with intermittent showers and rain. Towards the weekend the weather will begin to improve, however, some showers are still likely in the afternoon. The winds will be variable, between 20 and 30 km/h, with some higher gusts. The humidity will remain very high, reaching 100% in the evening hours. The high temperatures will be 31 and 32°C (88 and 90 F), and the lows stable around 23°C (73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times