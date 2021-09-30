Havana Weather for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Little change in the weather these days

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Sam, located northeast of the Antilles Arc, continues to move towards the northwest, thus moving away from Cuba and the Caribbean, so it will not represent a danger to our region. On the other hand, in the southeast of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Victor is also moving northwest but at a slower speed and is forecast to move towards the north of the Atlantic Ocean without affecting the Caribbean.

The high pressures will be affecting the region of Cuba and its adjacent seas in the coming days, causing weak winds from the east, which will be more intense in the afternoons.

For this week we will have warm, cloudy days with some rains in the afternoon, encouraged by high humidity and unstable conditions after noon. In general, the wind speed will remain low, ​​between 15 and 25 km/h, imposing a northeast flow in the afternoons. Humidity will remain in its typical ranges, with lows around 60% and highs up to 98%. The high temperatures will be 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F), and the lows 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F), which represents a slight decrease compared to previous weeks. The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

