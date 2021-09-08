Havana Weather for Sept. 9-15

Good weather this week in Havana

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the north-central Gulf of Mexico there is an area of ​​cloudy and rainy conditions associated with a surface trough (see image), with unstable conditions at high levels that are favorable for its development. During the next few hours this system will be moving northeast over the Gulf of Mexico, where high-level winds will be favorable for its development. However, the rains associated with it will be affecting portions of Florida and the southern United States, without posing a danger to Cuba for the time being.

The weather system in the north central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday Sept. 9th.

This week, good weather conditions will prevail in western Cuba, with the influence of the oceanic anticyclone and, in general, isolated cloudiness and a lot of heat. The winds will be weak and of variable direction, and we will have an incidence of breezes in the afternoons. Humidity will fluctuate in its usual values, with highs of 96% and lows of 50%. The high temperatures will be at 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical cyclone formation will be around 50% during the next 5 days.

