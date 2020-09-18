Havana Weather for September 17-23

By Yanet Diaz

Much cyclonic activity in the Atlantic

Foto: Juan Suárez

HAVANA TIMES – The days will be hot, and the probability of rain will remain high in the afternoons, when scattered showers will occur in some locations, especially south of the capital.

The winds will be variable and weak, a little more intense in the afternoons up to 25 and 30 km/h. Relative humidity will continue to be very high, around 80-90% at dawn and at night.

The high temperatures will be hovering around 32° C (90 F) and the lows around 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).





Relevant weather conditions:



A great cyclonic activity is currently present in the Atlantic, composed of three low pressure centers, Tropical Storm Wilfred, Hurricane Teddy, and Tropical Depression number 22, which is located in the Gulf of Mexico. The latter is likely to become a hurricane, but it will head north and northwest, so it will not pose a danger to Cuba. Due to their current trajectory forecasts, neither Teddy nor Wilfred will affect Cuba, at least in the next 5 days.



On the other hand, a stationary cold front is currently over Florida and the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico. Although it will move very slowly southwards, the associated rainfall will have very scattered and isolated.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of new tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.