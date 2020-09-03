Havana Weather for September 3-9

Hot with some afternoon showers



By Yanet Díaz

Photo in Centro Habana by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The days will be hot, with few clouds in the morning, which will increase from noon on. In the afternoon there will be some very isolated and short-lived showers. The winds will be from the east and generally weak, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. The relative humidity will be high, close to 90% at dawn and at night. The high temperatures will be between 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and the lows will oscillate around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).

Relevant weather conditions:

Tropical Storm Nana transits the western Caribbean, just a few hours from making landfall in Belize, so it does not pose any danger to Cuba.



Meanwhile, in the central Atlantic, an area of ​​low pressure, cloudy and rainy continues to advance westward towards the Caribbean. At the moment it has a low probability of becoming a tropical depression, but its evolution merits observation.



The influence of high migratory pressures continues over western Cuba, which will be imposing weak winds, a lot of heat and some isolated rains in the afternoons.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low during the next 5 days.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, September 2

Thursday September 3, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Friday, September 4, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers in the afternoon



Saturday September 5, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers



Sunday September 6, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers



Monday, September 7, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Rains



Tuesday, September 8, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Rains



Wednesday September 9, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Click here if you’d like to hear our song of the day.